Ekstrom, Alfred J., - 99, of Galloway Twp., NJ died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Janith and son, Donald. He is survived by his son, Richard of Galloway Twp, NJ; his nephew, Carl Ekstrom of Linwood, NJ; his nephew, Thomas A. Ekstrom of Spring Lake Hill, Fl.; granddaughter, Heather Kaiser and three great-grandchildren, John, Matthew and Jameson; and a grandson, Patrick Ekstrom and great-grandson Maddox. He served in the U.S. Army from May 3, 1944 to August 13, 1946 serving 17 months in the Pacific Theater prior to the invasion of Japan. He was a member of Kiwanis Club where he served as President, Vice-President and Treasurer. He earned his civilian pilots license at the age of 65. He was a member of Airplane Pilots Association and member of Margate Community Church. During his last 6 years, he was lovingly cared for by his live-in nurse, Joan. He will be missed by his family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the service starting at 12:00 PM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ, 609-641-0001. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Rt. 9, Cape May Court House, NJ. For condolences or direction, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
