Elam, Sally Ann, - 98, of Mays Landing, This month Innova Health & Rehab celebrated Valentines Day with great style and pageantry as 12 women were in the running for the title of "Queen of Hearts." Helen Sikora led the initiative to find Innova's Sweethearts. The women who were in the competition included: Lucy Elwanger, Dorothy Dempsey, Jean Braddock, Glady's Radzwillowicz, Sally Elam, Charlotte Pittman, Florence Pignatelli, Ruth Thompson, Aneata Montgomery, Lillian Keller, Marie Fondacaro and Rose Amedio. Sally Elam was the winner, but close behind were Lillian Keller in second place and Florence Pignatelli in third place. Musical entertainment was provided by Eddie McLoyd serenading the ladies with love songs at the Valentine's Day party. About 60 residents enjoyed the abundant raffle prizes and party treats that the Innova Activities Department provided, with love songs at the Valentine's Day party. About 60 residents enjoyed the abundant raffle prizes and party treats that the Innova Activities Department provided, with the help from the Hospitality club. Staff, residents and family members all voted for their favorite Queen. Each vote generated a 25cent donation to the Sunshine Club. These funds are used to enrich the residents' lives. When a resident can't afford a trip, or has a special need the Sunshine club steps in and helps cover these costs for the residents. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc..
