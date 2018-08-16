Elbertson, Candelora, - 79, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 11th, surrounded by her loving family. Candy was born on September 6, 1938 in Atlantic City to the late Dora Pinkham. She spent most of her adult life in Galloway where she raised her two daughters. She worked hard for many years at the Galloway Diner. She treasured time spent with family, especially her grandsons. She loved watching the Phillies, and attending Wynonna concerts with her daughters. Watching movies and spending time with her "baby" sisters were also special moments for her. Candy is survived by her daughters, Diana of Absecon, with whom she resided, and Dawn and her husband Ronald Heist of Lower Bank; her sisters and best friends, Paulette Grasso and Rosemarie Pell, both of Egg Harbor Twp.; the light of her life, her grandsons, Ronnie, Chase (Kandice), and Domenic; her precious great grandbabies, Kade, Ava, Elly, and Cheyenne; as well as her special nieces, Debbie and Sue; and her nephew, Richard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 17th at 11:00am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
