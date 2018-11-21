ELDA, Sunil Dayal, - 61, of Ventnor City, died suddenly on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Sunil was a loving Father, Husband, Father-in-law, Uncle, and Friend. Services for Sunil will be conducted at 11:00 am TODAY, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home from 10:00 am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40, in Mays Landing, NJ 08330, following Services.

Tags

Load entries