Eldred, Joseph Robert, - 86, of Longport, Longport, formerly of Philadelphia, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was a Longport resident for the past 23 years. He was a graduate of LaSalle University and received his MBA from Drexel. Joe served with the US Navy during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Anna (nee Gross); nieces, Carolann Wileczek and Stephanie Nehring; and nephews, Jeffrey and William Gross. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church in Longport, 2901 Ventnor Ave, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 14th at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish. Arrangements are by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, of Ventnor and Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
