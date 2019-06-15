Eldred, Joseph Robert, - 86, of Longport, formerly of Philadelphia, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was a Longport resident for the past 23 years. He was a graduate of LaSalle University and received his MBA from Drexel. Joe served with the US Navy during the Korean War. Until his retirement in 1988 he was a senior marketing representative with the Federal Fannie Mae program after 32 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Anna (nee Gross); nieces, Carolann Wileczek and Stephanie Nehring; and nephews, Jeffrey and William Gross. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church in Longport, 2901 Ventnor Ave, where a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, June 14th. Interment was private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be made to the family at ghwimberg.com.
