Elias, Theodore John, - 84, of Egg Harbor Township, died peacefully on December 16, 2018, He was born on December 30, 1933 and lived in Clifton, NJ. Theodore is survived by three sons, Ted, Mark and Steven and three daughter-in-laws, a brother John who is a fantastic person. They were very close. Theodore was the grandfather of 7 and a great grandfather of 3. His first wife June passes away and his friend Maggie survives him. He worked for 40 years as a bartender; last employed by the Tropicana from which he retired. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and was an ELKS member for 30 years. He was a great guy to all his friends and his mother, who he cared for until she passed away. He liked going to Harrahs every Saturday and Bingo on Wednesdays at the church. He also liked going to the Touch of Italy where his friends were and his favorite bartender Steve worked. He also enjoyed going to the Atlantic City Country Club with his friends Ron and Wayne. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, December 20th at St. Bernadette's, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ. The viewing will be from 9-10am with a mass following. In lieu of flowers please donations to the ELKS Club 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Twsp, NJ 08234. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.