Elise L., DePaul, - 91, of Ocean City, (nee Axner) Peacefully with family at her side on March 5, 2019, at home in Ocean City, NJ; formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. DePaul. Dear mother of Thomas (Joan) DePaul and Robert (Debi) DePaul. Loving grandmother of Thomas (Jen), Anthony (Tina), Dominick, Joseph and Nina and great grandmother of Amelia, Anthony, Dante, Leo, Mia, Roman and Franco. Elise grew up on E. Wayne Terrace in Collingswood, NJ alongside her Axner siblings: Gladys, Anita, Alma and John. She was a Collingswood High School graduate and proud majorette in the marching band. She met Tom DePaul and were married soon after graduation. Elise and Tom owned the Penn St. Food Market in Camden, NJ and the Deluxe Motel in Atco, NJ. She later worked part-time as an office assistant at CCIT in Pennsauken, NJ and volunteered at West Jersey Hospital Berlin division. Her family would like to thank Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially, Natalie, Jayne and Pat for the compassionate and loving care they provided. Special thanks to Shari Kaminski, APN with Reliance Medical Group. The family would also like to thank Irene Depaul, Sandy Reed and Cindy Lamb for their compassionate and loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday 10 to 11:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment in the Garden of Honor at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Health System, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 (holyredeemer.com). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
