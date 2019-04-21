Elliott, Patricia G. "Trish" (NEE Souder), - 79, of Sebastian, Went home to the lord on March 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with health issues in Sebastian Fl. Patricia was born Jan 4, 1940, the daughter of Miriam "Bam" Lindsey Scully and Kenneth Taylor Souder she was also a proud step-daughter to Morrell "Hon" Clark. Patricia was raised in Pleasantville NJ and attended Pleasantville elementary and high school where she graduated in 1957. She married her 1st husband Robert J. Vallauri that year and went on to work at various soda fountain shops on Main street, Woolworth lunch counter, peter lumber and finally Bell Atlantic in Pleasantville where she would retire in 1997. She met and married Patrick l. Elliott (Atlantic city) her soul mate in 1973. For the rest of their lives living in Absecon NJ with the creation of the "Elliott lounge" would entertain family and friends with a many a memory of laughter and great times. A member of the Absecon VFW as well as the American Legion. She enjoyed "the second time around" the name of their boat pleasure cruising the many back bays around Absecon Island. They would go on to retire and become snowbirds 1st traveling America then settling in Naples fl until finally barefoot bay fl in 2008. She over the years enjoyed line dancing, slow dancing, country music and tapping a toe & clapping to live bands. With an adored companion Ron st. Gelais here in Florida who entertained her with beach trips and afternoon entertainment with her southern extended family here at the oriole nest in Micco, FL. She also enjoyed her time watching for dolphins, birds chirping, squirrels running around and her 100 plants and flowers. She was loved and adored by all including caregivers Lisa Borden and kelly Kellerman who were instrumental in keeping mom busy. Proud parent of her 3 surviving children Robert S. Vallauri (Galloway twp, NJ) Carol L. Swartz (EHT, NJ) Richard W. Vallauri (barefoot bay fl) and step-children Patrick Elliott (Marie divine) media pa, Pamela l. Elliott Lewes del and Timothy Elliott (Annette Bonsall) EHT, NJ 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren numerous cousins including her favorite Roberta haa's (Scully). Patricia is predeceased by her father Kenneth T. Souder, step-father Morrell "Hon" Clark, mother Miriam L. Scully, 1st husband Robert j. Vallauri, 2nd husband Patrick L. Elliott, one son Morrell I. Vallauri, brother William (bill) Souder, sister Carol Lacy, stepbrother Morrell "Bo" Clark, stepsister Ella Mathis (nee Clark), aunts, uncles and an adopted grandson seven hendler. Moms wishes were to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life here in Florida at the fraternal order of orioles nest 9330 us highway 1, Sebastian, Florida 32976 on May 17th, 2019 starts at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American cancer society or a charity of one's choice. Internment of her ashes at a later date in New Jersey. So moma=kin, tell Jesus and everyone we know "hello!"
