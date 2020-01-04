Ellis, Patricia C., - 71 of Linwood, NJ passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on May 18, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas Elementary School and Holy Spirit High School. Pat earned her teaching degree through Thomas Edison University and was a devoted educator all of her life. She served 42 years teaching in local Catholic Schools and served as principal for St. Peter's School in Pleasantville. Pat's greatest joy in life was watching her treasured nieces and nephews grow. Aunt Pat-Pat lived to spoil them, and their parents, with all the love she could possibly give. Pat was an awesome, dear friend to many. She was always ready and willing to entertain and ensure that everyone was having a good time. Without a doubt, if you knew Pat, you loved her. She was just that special! Pat is predeceased by her parents, Kate and Dave Kelly. Pat is survived by her siblings, Marie (Jim) Gilbride, David Kelly, Timothy Kelly, Catherine (Mike) Cone and Colleen (Pete) Bretones. Pat is also survived by Uncle Billy Hazlett and many beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren, along with a host of friends and special cousins. Pat cherished and loved them all ever so deeply. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, where friends may call from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 12:00 pm at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Mays Landing, where friends may call from 10:30-12:00. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Vincent DePaul Regional School 5809 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment will be private at Laurel Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
