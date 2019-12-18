Ellis Plummer, Grace, - 84, formerly of Atlantic City born to Annie Bee and Ben Eddie Ellis on July 3, 1935, in Shorter, Alabama, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She married Edward Junius Plummer and together they had two daughters, Deborah and Diane; and one son, Earl. Grace and Edward moved to several different cities before making a home in Atlantic City. She worked as a Department Manager at J. C. Penny's located in Cardiff Circle at what was known as Shore Mall. While in Atlantic City she was also an active citizen in the community and worked at the election polls until her health necessitated the move where her offspring could keep an eye on her. She left her Venice Park home and neighbors she enjoyed from 1972, to move to Atlanta in 2014. Grace leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her: children: Deborah Dunn, Diane Plummer of Atlanta, and Earl Plummer of; grandchildren, Glasheca Torres, Ricky Thoroughgood and his wife, Colleen, Roderick Thoroughgood and his wife, Michelle; Jonathan Plummer, Lashawn, Joanee, Shynae, Brandon, Tamiria and Shamiera; ten great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives; and friends. Grace will be missed by those who loved and were loved by her. Her life and legacy will remain a sterling example of her strong character rooted in faith, excellence, responsibility, and love. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, where friends may call from 9 AM. Since her husband was a veteran as a member of the Tuskegee Airman interment will be after the services at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.grenidgefuneralhomes.com.
