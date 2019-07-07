Ellis, Richard C. , - 86, of Vineland, formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. Mr. Ellis was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Navy receiving his honorable discharge in 1957 then serving in the Reserves retiring as Commander/O5. He worked as an Industrial Art & Mechanical Art Teacher for the Ocean City School District for 35 years before his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, going to airshows including Oshkosh, being with his grandchildren and visiting with his in-laws, the Larson family. Surviving are two daughters, Dona J. Dorminy (Larry) of Charleston, SC, Sandra L. Kooker (Evan) of Marmora, NJ, five grandchildren, Amelia, Mildred, Rachael, Danielle, and Tristan. He was predeceased by his wife, LaVae B. Ellis (nee Larson) and a daughter Pamela. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Interment will follow in Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 North West Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
