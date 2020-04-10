Ellis, Shirley, - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020, She retired after 32 years of service from Wheaton Plastics company. She received her Ministerial License from Jamison Bible Institute in 1989. She loved to play her piano and minister the gospel of Jesus. She enjoyed being around her family and loved traveling to Florida to see her daughter. She was predeceased by her husband Charles B Ellis, Parents Robert and Doreathea Murphy, Sisters Joyce, Dolores, Son's Percy, James, Jerome. She leaves to cherish her children: Son's: Charles, Kevin (Delamay), Bodie, Bryan (Christina) Steven, Gregory (Gail) Michael (Chique) Daughter's: Pastor Shirley Banks (Kirk Banks) Dolores, Alice (Gregory) Michelle (Joseph), and host of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Sister Barbara (Charles) sister-in-law Aloha (Al) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private funeral family only. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com

