Ellis, Shirley, - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020, She retired after 32 years of service from Wheaton Plastics company. She received her Ministerial License from Jamison Bible Institute in 1989. She loved to play her piano and minister the gospel of Jesus. She enjoyed being around her family and loved traveling to Florida to see her daughter. She was predeceased by her husband Charles B Ellis, Parents Robert and Doreathea Murphy, Sisters Joyce, Dolores, Son's Percy, James, Jerome. She leaves to cherish her children: Son's: Charles, Kevin (Delamay), Bodie, Bryan (Christina) Steven, Gregory (Gail) Michael (Chique) Daughter's: Pastor Shirley Banks (Kirk Banks) Dolores, Alice (Gregory) Michelle (Joseph), and host of grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Sister Barbara (Charles) sister-in-law Aloha (Al) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private funeral family only. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.