Ellison, Dean Arthur, Sr., - of Northfield, passed away peacefully on November 13 2019. He grew up in Union NJ before moving to South Jersey with his parents. Eventually settling in Northfield where he became an active member in the volunteer fire department attaining the rank of Captain. What Dean enjoyed most was traveling with the love of his life, his wife of 52 years until her passing. Whether it be to a tropical paradise or to watch the grandchildren play in sporting events he was happiest as long as she was by his side. He had a successful career in the printing and marketing field working for the Mainland Journal, Resorts International and ending his career with Global Connect. Dean was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Patricia and survived by his children Dean Jr. wife Kristine and Thomas wife Polly, Grandchildren Ryan, Nicholas, Thomas, Amanda and great granddaughter Gianna. Celebration of life service will be held Tuesday November 19th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing NJ 08330. Visitation 4:00pm followed by service at 6:00pm. Phone 609 625-2324. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spring Village at Galloway 46 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway NJ 08205. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
