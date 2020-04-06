Elmer, Phyllis Shaner, - 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. She resided in Margate, NJ with her late husband, Ed, for most of her life. She worked for A.C. Electric Co. and then with the U.S. Army Air Corps. For many years she volunteered at Atlantic City Medical Center, Contact Atlantic, Big Brothers Big Sisters, American Cancer Society, Margate Historical Society, and the Save Lucy Committee. She was an active member of the Margate Community Church. Survivors include her daughter, Judy Patterson and husband Richard, her son, Scott and wife Eileen, four granddaughters, Stephanie Patterson, Kristi (Eric) Grimley, Lindsey (Matt) Cope, and Emily (Jason) Antonucci, and seven great-grandchildren, Maggie, George, Olive, Violet, Ivy, Quinn, and Henry. Services will be private. Arrangements by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home. Donations in her name can be made to Margate Community Church.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.