Elmer, Phyllis Shaner, - 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. She resided in Margate, NJ with her late husband, Ed, for most of her life. She worked for A.C. Electric Co. and then with the U.S. Army Air Corps. For many years she volunteered at Atlantic City Medical Center, Contact Atlantic, Big Brothers Big Sisters, American Cancer Society, Margate Historical Society, and the Save Lucy Committee. She was an active member of the Margate Community Church. Survivors include her daughter, Judy Patterson and husband Richard, her son, Scott and wife Eileen, four granddaughters, Stephanie Patterson, Kristi (Eric) Grimley, Lindsey (Matt) Cope, and Emily (Jason) Antonucci, and seven great-grandchildren, Maggie, George, Olive, Violet, Ivy, Quinn, and Henry. Services will be private. Arrangements by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home. Donations in her name can be made to Margate Community Church.

