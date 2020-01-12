Elonis, Theodore Samuel, - 79, of Pinehurst, NC, and formerly of Sutton, West Virginia died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held in June in New Jersey. A native of Donaldson, PA , he was the son of the late Samuel and Thelma (Kimmel) Elonis .Ted retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 9 of Central NJ. Additionally, he was a pastor at the Church of God in Riverside, NJ. An avid outdoorsman he retired to West Virginia and built a log home. In 1986 he was a thru-hiker of the Appalachian Trail completing it in 169 days. Ted was active at the Wayside Church in Sutton, WV and served on the recycling committee in Sutton. He was also instrumental in getting the water line for Poplar Ridge residents of West Virginia. Throughout his life he was privileged to travel to many places including Jerusalem, Greece, Italy, Costa Rica and throughout the Western United States; also living in Washington state for a couple of years. He loved hunting, fishing, hiking and boating. Most of all he loved people and they loved him back. He was preceded in death by two brothers Richard and Joseph Elonis. He is survived by: his wife, Evelyn Osborne Elonis; son Theodore Elonis, Jr.; two daughters, Tawny Steff and Ginger Elonis; two step-sons, Ed Keller and Ronald Keller; sister, Mary Steiner; two brothers, Samuel Elonis Jr. and wife Toni, Timothy Elonis; nine grandchildren; a lifelong friend who was like a brother Frank Keating and his neighbor Nova Sandy who Ted referred to as his "friend and angel." Powell Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Elonis family. Condolences: PinesFunerals.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Tree Bush Removal, House Clean out, Attic, Gar…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.