Emmett, Joseph Jeffrey , - 59, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 3rd at his home. Born October 5, 1960 in Camden, NJ to Dennis and Nancy Emmett (Stauts). Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Myrna Como, son, Jared Emmett, sister, Denise (Dennis) Ortega, nieces Erica (Damien) Rodig, Amanda (Matthew) Schopfer, and nephew, Ryan Ortega. Jeff will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial mass service on Friday, November 15th at 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association.
