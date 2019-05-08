Emory, Bailey Christopher, - of Richland, was an only child born to Julianne Renee Mazzarella who preceded him in death and Takashi Kareem Emory of Richland. Throughout his young life he has brought together many who love him. From the very beginning, Bailey showed that qualities of strength, desire for fun, sense of adventure, and abundance of love were a part of him. Immediately after entering this world, He grabbed a hold of one of the nurse's sleeves and continue to hold on tight while she raised and lowered her arm several times which seems to amaze everyone who saw it. Baby love playing rough; as a preschooler he would imitate and use Wrestling actions when interacting with loved ones. He really enjoyed playing all kinds of games as a young child; and as some children often do, he would always make up or change the rules to his advantage so he could win. Bailey participated in many activities since his first steps into the educational system. He participated in dance, singing, T-ball, soccer, baseball, wrestling lacrosse and even managed a field hockey team. His greatest love was for football. Bailey sense of adventure and boundless Love often could be seen in his actions and all that he did. As he continued to grow and learn so did his qualities. He was fearless when it came to exploring or experiencing different adventures, such as; canoeing, amusement rides, zip-long, and finally; riding quads. Although, as a young man there were some challenges, Bailey touch the lives of so many different people; and he Will forever remain in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 11, from 10 AM 12 Noon at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., where a service will be held at 12 Noon. Please wear your favorite Oakcrest blue and gray. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
