Emory, Sr., Rodney Bruce, - 56, of Millville, passed away suddenly on November 22, 2019. Rodney was born January 12, 1963, in Atlantic City. He was predeceased by: his parents, Earl Emory, Sr., and Margaret Ann (Winn) Carter; and brother, Earl Emory. Rodney was educated in Greater Egg Harbor Township School District. He worked as a Truck Driver and Mechanic. Rodney loved getting together at family gatherings and hanging with his brothers. He never knew a stranger, he always remembered the name of anyone he met. He is survived by: his loving children, D. Bruce Ausby, Andre Ausby, Rodney Emory, Jr., Shaquill Emory and Stephanie Emory; brothers, Stephan, Andrew (Jeanette), Eric (Tajermaine) (Charlene), Victor, Anthony and Aaron; sisters, Yolanda, Stephanie (Robert), Kimberly, and Courtney; companion, Julia Daphne Jeffers, ten grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

