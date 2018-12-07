Endicott, Eleanor Mae, - 76, passed away Thursday, November 29th, at her Yuma home with her family by her side. Eleanor was born June 22, 1942 In Trenton, NJ, to Russell and Blanche (Price) Endicott. In 1977 Eleanor and husband, Mark, left New Jersey to visit family in Yuma, AZ. where they decided to stay and raise their 2 boys. Her husband Mark passed away in 1984 to a heart attack. Eleanor remained in Yuma and worked at Best and Rite Aid as a book keeper. After she retired, Eleanor enjoyed selling her "Yuma famous scrubbies" at craft shows and RV parks where she mingled and enjoyed her fellow crafters. She is gracefully survived by 2 sons, Mark Leeds Jr.; wife Rene, Wayne Leeds; wife Bethany and their 2 children, Aerika (Leeds) Dalton; husband Nate, and Jacob Leeds, brother Ken; wife Sue, nephew Ken Jr.; wife Linda, nephew Michael; wife Sammie, niece Barbara, nephew Chuck and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Blanche, husband Mark Eugene Leeds, son Clinton, brothers Alvin; wife Betty and Robert; wife Phyllis. A celebration of life will be held at the Holiday Inn Express (2044 S Ave 3E Yuma, AZ) on Saturday, December 15th from 11am-2pm. Family will further celebrate the life of Eleanor in New Jersey sometime in May at the Firehouse in Oceanville, NJ. Family and friends will be notified with more details.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.