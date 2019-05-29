Engel, Maria M., - 85, of Dorothy, passed away on May 26, 2019. Maria was born and raised in Mangualde, Portugal. She met the love of her life, and husband of 51 years, Norman Engel, in Rota, Spain. After moving to the United States, she got her L.P.N. and enjoyed working as a pediatric nurse at Newcomb Medical Center and Omni Care. Maria stayed close with so many coworkers who became life-long friends. She was well known for her Portuguese cooking, which was a hit at most social gatherings. Although Maria never had children of her own, Maria loved and nurtured many children throughout her life whether it be as a Nana, Mimi, or Manny. Maria was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dorothy and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Co. She is predeceased by her husband, Norman. Maria will always be remembered by her niece Irene Constantino of England, her beloved Goddaughter Georgia Bonney of Chesapeake, VA and her numerous close friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 31 from 1-2 PM at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania Ave., Dorothy, where services will be held at 2 PM. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 12th Ave., Dorothy, NJ 08317 or the Dorothy Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 227, Dorothy, NJ 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
