Engle, Albert R. III "Inky", - of Northfield, local barbering legend, former proprietor of Frank's Barber Shop in Northfield for over 30 years, and caring friend to anyone who came through his door, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones due to complications from ulcerative colitis. Al retired in 2015. Al was the only child born in Somers Point to Albert and Florence Engle, but spent childhood and adulthood in Northfield. Al graduated from Mill Road School where he was crowned King of 8th Grade Dance. He attended three years at Pleasantville High because Mainland wasn't built then. After making many friends there, he graduated senior year from Mainland Regional in 1962. He attended Tri-City Barber School in Philadelphia, started his barbering career at Freddy's Barber Shop in Pleasantville, and then Johnny's in Pleasantville. An opportunity was given to him by Mary Grasso whose husband owned "Frank's Barber Shop." Out of respect for her husband, he kept the name Frank's. Al was a very talented barber where he gave stylish cuts, shaves, along with advice and guidance to generations of locals. Al was a kind and generous man. Stories were told of men going through hard times with casino closings, or friends of his daughters going to college, he would say, "That's ok, you need the money for college!" He remembered what it was like caddying at local country clubs or working at local marinas to make extra money as a young boy. Inky was a follower of auto racing and NASCAR, traveling to Delaware, Poconos, as well as Florida to see them race. Favorite memory is a birthday gift from his daughter riding in a Nascar car. He also loved trains, riding to Florida, Pa., and Vermont. He especially loved playing "Thomas the Train Set" with his 4 year old grandson whom he had a special relationship with, having birthdays one day apart. Inky loved local bands and musicians, especially Cole Bros. from Gables long ago, to hearing them play at Formica's Bakery in A.C. A special memory was attending the Rolling Stones concert at the Barclay Center in NY recently, given by his daughter and son-in-law. Along with other bands he enjoyed the island sounds of Dr. Cheeko and Kenny Jeremiah's band. Inky was a beach person, sitting all day in Ocean City and Margate. He loved the docks in Margate where he could catch the sunsets. He especially loved sitting by the Music Pier in Ocean City all year (as long as the sun was shining) along with his wife and daughter. Inky loved traveling to Disney World a few times, cruises to Bermuda and Bahamas, traveling with Kathy from Key West, Florida to Canada and Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia. A highlight trip in 2010 was to London and Dorset, England to see the beautiful city and countryside where his son-in-law Michael lived, and visiting his family still there. He also has beautiful memories of enjoying the four islands of Hawaii and beautiful sunsets. Inky will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community, but will be remembered for his strong work ethic, great sense of humor, generous spirit, and compassionate treatment he gave to all, but especially to elderly or challenged patrons at his shop, or at Linwood Convalescent Center where he cut hair for 20 years on his day off. Al leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife Kathleen (nee Keating); daughter Dr. Erin K. Engle-Modlock and her husband, Michael (NYC); grandson Declan T.; and a grandchild on the way! He also leaves behind and will be missed at all our Irish gatherings: sisters-in-law Pat Green (John) of Absecon, and Mary Lou Randazzo of Somers Point; brothers-in-law James Keating (Joan) of EHT, Thomas Keating (Diane) of Turnersville, Owen Keating (Margaret) of EHT; special cousins Lynette and Donald Goodwin (NC) and Taylor family; step brother Smokey Taylor (Ann) of AZ; step sisters Doris Ross and Debra Dickerson (EHT); and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:00pm until 9:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield. A viewing will be held from 9:30am until the time of mass at the church. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
