Engle, Catherine D., - 86, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert C. Engle. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Duryea, and her sisters Margaret Gaskill and Edna Hand. She is survived by her sister Ruth (Frank) Scales. She is survived by her three daughters, Catherine E. (Edward) Jones, Deborah E. (Robert) Scott, and Bobbi L. (Raymond) Adams. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Shannon M. (Jeremy) Brit, her step-grandsons, Raymond W. III and Clinton R. Adams, and her two great-grandchildren, Madelynn G. and Joshua C. Britt. Catherine was born in North Wildwood, NJ to Lewis and Edna Duryea. She grew up in Stone Harbor and Wildwood, NJ. She raised her family in Rio Grande, NJ. She lived in the Fort Myers, FL area for over 40 years. She moved to Pensacola, FL in November of 2017. Cathy and her husband, Bob, owned and operated B&C Letter Shop in Rio Grande, NJ. After moving to Fort Myers, FL, they owned and operated Shannon's Gift Shop on Fort Myers Beach. Later she worked at the State Attorney's office in Fort Myers, FL. Cathy was Lutheran. She was currently attending a weekly Women's Bible Study at Bellview United Methodist Church. Cathy was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children, enjoying every moment she was with them. Cathy was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She did her best to stay in touch with them. Cathy especially loved her role as MomMom. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren leaving behind many fond memories. Cathy was a sweet, kindhearted person who made friends where ever she went. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Cremation will take place at the Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola, FL. Services will be held in New Jersey at a date to be determined by her family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.