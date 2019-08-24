English, Albert J. (Albie), Sr., - of Manahawkin, NJ formerly a resident of Absecon for over 20 years. He was born in Northfield, NJ on May 2, 1940 to Egbert (Bert) English and Dominica Morasco. Albie was educated in Northfield schools, graduated Pleasantville High School in 1958, and attended Temple University. Albie spent most of his working life in construction, moving from building homes in Northfield to the family business, Sico Steel Corporation. He also worked for many years manufacturing and erecting commercial metal buildings. Following several Casino Project Manager positions, he then became proficient and recognized for his expertise in building schools. Finally, his last position was a Building Inspector for the city of Cape May. Albie was a devoted volunteer and well-respected coach for over 17 years for the Absecon sports teams, mainly the Absecon Blue Devils. He often refers to his former players as "his boys". He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Maureen (McGovern); his daughters, Maureen Linck (George Delaporte), Dawn Druhot (Peter); his son, Albert Jr. (Bert); his five grandchildren, Paige Linck, and Abby, Samantha, Cameron, and Riley Druhot; his three sisters, Carole Lovett, Nancy Reilly and Dotty Layton (John); his namesake cousin, Albert B. English (Betty); as well as several nieces and nephews. We are extremely grateful to the second-floor staff at Barnegat Rehab & Nursing Center for their commitment to his care and also to Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially Ellen and Laurie for their compassion. Donations would be appreciated in Al's name to: Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, 1228 Route 37, Toms River, NJ 08755. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Monday, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
