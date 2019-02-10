English, Maurrell, - 83, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lucille; sisters Jackie Fielder and Roberta Tate; brothers Theodore (Ernestine) and Clarence (Margaret); three sons, Ronald (Michelle), Michael (Dee) and Maurrell (Chimwala); eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15th at 11:00am at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com

