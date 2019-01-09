Enright, Kathleen, - 63, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in May 1955 to the Late James and Carmella McCall and had lived most of her life in Mays Landing. Surviving are her son: Chad and two daughters: Jennifer and Evelyn. Friends may call Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 10:30 until 12 o'clock noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Contributions in her memory may be made to angelsinmotion.org Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
