Episcopo, Joseph B. "Sonny" Jr., - 57, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ he lived in Monmouth County prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor over 20 years ago. He was a member of the American Legion and MICA Club in Little Egg Harbor and he enjoyed music and singing karaoke. Joseph was predeceased by his mother Jean Episcopo in 2012 and brother John Episcopo in 1993. He is survived by his loving father Joseph Episcopo Sr., brother Michael Episcopo and wife Denise of Little Egg Harbor, nephew and Godson Jonathan, nephew Kyle of Pennsylvania, Uncle Edward Episcopo and wife Peggy of Peahala Park, NJ and cousins Charmain, Marlene, Christopher and Cindy. Viewing hours will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm, Monday, March 2 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm and Tuesday, March 3 from 10 am until the Funeral Service at 11 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton.
