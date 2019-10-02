Eppler, Carol A. (nee Pugh), - 79, of Hammonton, NJ and formerly of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. Carol was born and raised in Bridgeton, NJ and graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1958. She worked for World Class Flowers in Egg Harbor City, NJ for many years retiring in 1994. Carol is survived by her loving husband William F. Eppler, Sr. of 59 years, her children Thomas R. Eppler and his wife Patricia, William F. Eppler, Jr and his wife Alberta, Andrew C. Eppler all and his wife Jennifer all of Hammonton, NJ and Anne Papp and her husband Allan of Bridgewater, NJ. Carol is the loving grandmother of Melissa and Megan Eppler, Leah and Glen Papp and great grandmother of Aiden Papp. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday Evening from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 am until her service at 11:00 am all at the Calvary Chapel 660 S. Egg Harbor Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the Calvary Chapel 660 S. Egg Harbor Rd. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit marinellafuneralhome.com

