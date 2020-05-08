Eppler, William F. (Bill), Sr., - 79, of Hammonton, NJ and formerly of Ormand Beach FL. Passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at AtlantiCare Mainland in Galloway, NJ. Bill was born in Bridgeton, NJ and graduated from Woodstown High School in 1959. He worked for Variety Farms in Hammonton, NJ for several decades before finally retiring in 1994. Bill was a past member of the Nesco Volunteer Fire Co where he held several positions including Chief and was a Life member of the New Jersey State Firemen's Relief Association. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years Carol A. Eppler, parents Russel & Marguerite Eppler. Bill is survived by his children Thomas R. Eppler and his wife Patricia, William F. Eppler Jr and his wife Alberta, Andrew C. Eppler all of Hammonton, NJ and Anne Papp and her husband Allan of Bridgewater, NJ and grandchildren Melissa DePasquale, Megan Baur, Leah and Glenn Papp and great grandchildren Aiden Papp and Charlotte Baur. Due to COVID pandemic services will be private and memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Calvary Chapel 660 S. Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037.

