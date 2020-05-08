Eppler, William F. (Bill), Sr., - 79, of Hammonton, NJ and formerly of Ormand Beach FL. Passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at AtlantiCare Mainland in Galloway, NJ. Bill was born in Bridgeton, NJ and graduated from Woodstown High School in 1959. He worked for Variety Farms in Hammonton, NJ for several decades before finally retiring in 1994. Bill was a past member of the Nesco Volunteer Fire Co where he held several positions including Chief and was a Life member of the New Jersey State Firemen's Relief Association. He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years Carol A. Eppler, parents Russel & Marguerite Eppler. Bill is survived by his children Thomas R. Eppler and his wife Patricia, William F. Eppler Jr and his wife Alberta, Andrew C. Eppler all of Hammonton, NJ and Anne Papp and her husband Allan of Bridgewater, NJ and grandchildren Melissa DePasquale, Megan Baur, Leah and Glenn Papp and great grandchildren Aiden Papp and Charlotte Baur. Due to COVID pandemic services will be private and memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St, Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Calvary Chapel 660 S. Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.