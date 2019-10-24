Epps, Phillip (Phil) L., - 66, of Randolph, Massachusetts and formerly of Atlantic City, New Jersey departed this life on October 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Phil was born on June 16, 1953 in Atlantic City New Jersey to the late Phillip J. and Dorothy (Terry) Epps. Phil attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School as a proud member of the Class of 1971. Upon graduation, Phil attended Northeastern University. After college Phil returned home and was a day-one employee of Resorts International Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City's first casino. Phil worked at Resorts for 23 years. Phil was also employed by the City of Atlantic City, LinkHi, and the Atlantic Club Hotel and Casino. Phil married Charlene D. Parker in 1981 and that union produced their only child, Danielle N. Epps. Phil enjoyed bowling, music, traveling, cars, driving and spending time with family. Phil was predeceased by his parents and his wife Charlene. He leaves to mourn, his daughter Danielle of Galloway, New Jersey, sister Diane of Atlantic City, New Jersey, brother Michael (Gina) of Galloway, New Jersey, niece Taylor of Buffalo, New York, his companion and caretaker, Robin Vaughan, and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Quaremba Hall, 9 N. Georgia Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

