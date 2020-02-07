Erhart, Brandon T, - 19, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, Passed away unexpectedly while serving on active duty in the U.S. Air Force. He was a graduate of Wildwood High School class of 2018 and participated on the Wildwood High School Track Team, and loved basketball. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Barbara Erhart and his great grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Love. He is survived by his parents, Jennifer Erhart and Michael Love, his very loving grandmother, Christine Love, two brothers, Jared Erhart and Michael Love Jr., five sisters, Jade Erhart, Brianna Rogers, Patience Love, Cheyann Cain, Diamond Johnson, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his most favorite Aunt Jacquelyn Love. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, February 10, 2020, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Burial with Full Military Honors in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ. Family requests donations in his name to "The Wounded Warrior Project". Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
