Erickson, Cynthia "Cindy", - 65, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. A native of Absecon, NJ, Cindy graduated with the class of 1972 from Holy Spirit High School and went on to earn her nursing degree from Atlantic Cape Community College. Dedicated to helping others through her extensive expertise in the medical field, Cindy committed herself to a 27-year career in nursing working in the E.R., Intensive Care Unit, and most recently, the Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Atlanticare Mainland and City Divisions. She was involved in several committees and projects of note throughout her Atlanticare career including Customer Service, implementing improved customer experiences, PACER Champion, creating improved processes, and PAIN Champion, reviewing evidence-based information to decrease opioid use while providing comfort and pain relief to patients. A life-long equestrian, Cindy was passionate about her horses and the sport of dressage, competing, judging, and breeding Swedish Warmblood horses for more than 35 years. She loved all animals and was known within her community for her work with the ASPCA, fostering, and adopting countless dogs, cats, birds, and frogs over the years. Her love for animals was surpassed only by her love for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Lt. Col G. Eric Fleming, USMC and wife Maria Fleming, Lauren Hann and husband Keith Hann, and Capt. Steven Fleming, USMC; her grandchildren, Meredith, Madeleine, and Genevieve Fleming and G. Steven Hann; her brother George Howard Jackson III and sister Diane Sablan; her nieces, nephews, cousins, and three horses: Kool Moe Dee, N.L. Baltic Kyra, and Vivianna Rose. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Flowers can be sent to Adams Perfect Funeral Home by Thursday at 4 pm or donations can be made to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation. Online Condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
