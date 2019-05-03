Ermler, Marlene P., - 78, of Mays Landing, NJ died on Monday, April 29th after a brief illness. Marlene was born on 7/11/1940 in Mays Landing to Jenny and Nicholas Ermler. She went to grade school in Mays Landing, St Joseph's in Hammonton, and graduated from Holy Family University in 1964. Marlene worked for 2 years at Prudential and after graduating she worked in the Department of Public Welfare for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from Feb 1965 until Feb 2003. Prior to her retirement Miss Ermler worked in various administrative capacities and received numerous citations for her service. She spent many enjoyable hours traveling, gardening, building and restoring furniture, antiquing, collecting, playing cards, music and various other pursuits. Marlene is survived by her sister Norma Begley, nephew Joseph Begley, and grandnephew Brendan Begley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing NJ, where a viewing will be held at 10am till time of Mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
