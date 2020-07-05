Ernst, James Michael, - 59, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born in Toms River, he moved here in 1980. Jim was a co-owner of King Nummy Campground for 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and skiing. He has been a member of the Green Creek Fire Department since 1984, serving as President since 2002. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen M. Ernst; his sons, Ronald Ernst and Nathan (Lisa) Ernst; his granddaughter, Savanna Ernst; his father, John Ernst; his brother, John (Cathy) Ernst; his sister, Kathy (Mike) Kohlhepp; his mother in law, Margareta Pearson; and his brother in law, Ron (Nancy) Pearson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Ernst. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Green Creek Fire Department, 14 Bayshore Road, Green Creek, NJ 08219 or to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
WILLIAMS, ILIANA MARIE
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.