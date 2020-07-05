Ernst, James Michael, - 59, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born in Toms River, he moved here in 1980. Jim was a co-owner of King Nummy Campground for 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and skiing. He has been a member of the Green Creek Fire Department since 1984, serving as President since 2002. Jim is survived by his wife, Helen M. Ernst; his sons, Ronald Ernst and Nathan (Lisa) Ernst; his granddaughter, Savanna Ernst; his father, John Ernst; his brother, John (Cathy) Ernst; his sister, Kathy (Mike) Kohlhepp; his mother in law, Margareta Pearson; and his brother in law, Ron (Nancy) Pearson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Ernst. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. Social distancing practices will be followed, and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Green Creek Fire Department, 14 Bayshore Road, Green Creek, NJ 08219 or to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

