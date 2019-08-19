Errera, Lawrence "Larry", - 49, of Hammonton, NJ, born in Woodbury was a lifelong resident of Hammonton, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. He was a Secretary for Local Union 277 and Union Steward for Ocean Casino. He also was one of the host of the Idiot Show broadcasted on Wildfire Radio Podcast Recording Studio. Larry helped coach his daughter's softball team in little league and was a great dad and step-dad to all his children. Larry was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings Fan. He is survived by his wife, Courtney Rodriguez Errera (nee Scibilia), his children, Anthony Rocco Errera, step-children Nathan Rodriguez and Mikaila Rodriguez, and his dog Abby; his mother, Janet Caporale and her husband Tony, his sister Gina Errera-Welsh, her husband Scott and their daughter Presley; his mother and father in law, Lawrence and Donna Manzi and his sister in law, Kacie Scibilia. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitations will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm and again on Wednesday 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Errera Family. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite teams jersey in honor of Larry. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
