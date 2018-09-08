Errickson, Tammy Ann, - was an amazing, compassionate, loving, and beautiful woman. She was also an exceptional wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her smile was contagious and her laughter unmistakable. Her presence could be felt from the moment she walked into the room. Her heart was filled with the purest form of love and to know her was to love her. Formerly of CMCH, N.J., she worked for Clary's Country Corner, Burke Motor Group, Curves, and Wawa. While employed at Wawa she met her husband Webster. The connection was instant and in 2004 she moved to Heislerville, N.J. where they were married and began raising their family. She worked at MRT School as a teacher's aide. They Lord blessed them with two beautiful children and a love for each other like most have never seen. On August 29,2018, the Lord called her home at the tender age of 33 after a multiple year battle with metastatic melanoma cancer. She was a warrior and no matter how she was feeling or how relentless the cancer became, it still could not destroy her spirit, love for others or her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Her lifelong goal was to be a wife and a mother. She was not only able to achieve those goals but she excelled at both. She is survived by her loving husband Webster Errickson Sr, and two sons Webster Jr. and Xzavier Errickson. Parents David K. and Jeanette Urquhart. Siblings, David Jr. Angela, and Matthew as well as multiple nieces, nephews. and in-laws that she loved so dearly. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Heislerville Community Hall on October 13,2018 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to; Errickson Children's Fund P.O. Box 325 Heislerville, N.J. 08324 or dropped off at Sturdy Savings Bank Location
