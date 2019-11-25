Errico, Joseph James Sr., - 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in East Orange, NJ to the late Philip and Nicolina Marmo Errico, he moved here 50 years ago from Chatham, NJ. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House. He worked for Cape May County as a groundskeeper and loved cleaning his yard. Mr. Errico is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Douglass Errico; his sons, Joseph (Christy) Errico, Jr., and Jon (Cheri) Errico; his brothers, Philip Errico and Alberto Errico; and his five grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph III, Corrine, Kevin, and Christopher. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carmine Errico. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
