Estelle III, Charles H., - 44, of Mays Landing, Father of Dakota Estelle, Son of Sam and Joann Estelle passed away January 22, 2020, after a long illness. Family and friends are invited to gather at Fresh Start Church, 1049 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ from 9-10am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, where a service will be held at 10am. Burial will be private. Info & condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Estelle, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
