Ettmueller, Elsie Bernice, - 93, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Albert Ettmueller. Siblings Owen, James, George, Rich, Harry, Grace Stewart, Doris Hanson, Kathleen Branca and MaryEllen Thomas. Loving mother to Harry Ettmueller, Doris Hawkins and Loretta Garth(Rob Haines). Siblings Robert Carty, Sr. and Eleanor. 8 grandchildren. 2 great -grandchildren. Loving caregiver Dawn Slunt-Bethea. In lieu of flowers donate to Dementia/Alzheimer's research or Funny Farm Rescue 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. A visitation will be held on Wednesday January 30, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM and a service will follow at 11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, N 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
