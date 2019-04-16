Eure, Eva (Bennett), - 67, formerly of Sicklerville passed away at home in Mays Landing on April 8, 2019, with family by her side. Funeral Services will be held on 4/18/19 at Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church and Cathedral 242 Sicklerville Rd. Sicklerville NJ 08081(856)-875-1633 Viewing 9am-11am Service begins at 11 am with Bishop Robert F. Hargrove Sr. Pastor and Founder officiating. No burial. No final viewing. Repass immediately following services. Services entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
