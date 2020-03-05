Evangelist Wilkes, Jessie M. , - 91, of Pleasantville, passed away at Complete Care at Linwood on Wednesday, 26th of January 2020. Evangelist Wilkes was a faithful member of Graves Temple COGIC. She participated on many church auxiliaries and was an avid member of the choir. She is survived by her daughter Sheena Gregory-Logan and her son Ronald Watts, 10 grandchildren, her brother and Pastor, Elder John L.Wilkes, Sr., her sisters Gwendolyn Dawud and Geraldine Harvey, special cousins Carrie Benjamin and her daughter Jasmine, two special nieces Chinita Coleman and C. "Susie" Wilkes and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will occur at Graves Temple COGIC on Saturday, March 7. Viewing is from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Homegoing Service is at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
