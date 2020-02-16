Evans, Elizabeth "Bette" M., - 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was born August 2, 1924 in Camden, New Jersey, and was the daughter of the late Fredrick Maximillian and Thelma (Crismond) Pedrick. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Clarence "Pete" R. Evans, their loving son Kip B. Evans, and a brother Fred Pedrick. Bette graduated from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kindergarten, Primary Education. She taught Kindergarten and First Grade for 37 years, principally at the Middle Twp. Elementary No. 1 School in Cape May Court House, NJ. Bette considered teaching a rewarding occupation, believed herself a dedicated teacher, and was chosen as Teacher of the Year in 1974 and 1976. Upon her retirement in 1989, Bette was able to pursue her hobbies that she loved including reading, scrapbooking and gardening. She had more time to spend with family and friends, Church activities and exercising. During Bette's lifetime, she was active in several organizations: Middle Township NJ and National Education Associations; Cape May County Retired Educators; Life member of the First Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday school, Bible School and was in the church choir. She enjoyed tutoring and participated in "Tutoring Tuesday's." Bette belonged to the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years and was an active member in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She later became a Life Member or the Middle Twp. High School Alumni Association. Bette is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Otton and her husband Geoff of Stuart, Florida; daughter-in-law Sarah S. Evans and grandson Scudder J. Evans, both of Marlborough, Connecticut, granddaughter Bree A. Evans of Arlington, Virginia; and a brother Teddy Pedrick. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Cape May County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 101 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
