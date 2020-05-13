Evans, Mary A, - 71, of Wildwood, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at Cape Regional Hospital due to complications from the Coronavirus. She was born on September 10,1948 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated West Catholic High School for girls in 1967. She has resided in Cape May County, New Jersey for the past 36 years. Mary had a pure and loving heart, she always put everyone ahead of herself. She had a spit-fire personality and enjoyed making others happy. The thing she enjoyed most, other than spending time with her family and friends, was going to the Casino. We sure hope there is one in Heaven, or they are going to hear about it!! All who knew her, loved her and our world is a little dimmer with her gone. Mary loved her family beyond measure, especially her brothers, Joe & Nick and her only child, Diane who was the light of her life. She is predeceased in death by her loving parents, Jennie & Gabe Montagna and her long time companion and love, Skip Chestnut. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Evans; her beloved brothers, Joseph & Nicholas Montagna and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic, burial will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date . Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

