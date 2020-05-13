Evans, Mary A, - 71, of Wildwood, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at Cape Regional Hospital due to complications from the Coronavirus. She was born on September 10,1948 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated West Catholic High School for girls in 1967. She has resided in Cape May County, New Jersey for the past 36 years. Mary had a pure and loving heart, she always put everyone ahead of herself. She had a spit-fire personality and enjoyed making others happy. The thing she enjoyed most, other than spending time with her family and friends, was going to the Casino. We sure hope there is one in Heaven, or they are going to hear about it!! All who knew her, loved her and our world is a little dimmer with her gone. Mary loved her family beyond measure, especially her brothers, Joe & Nick and her only child, Diane who was the light of her life. She is predeceased in death by her loving parents, Jennie & Gabe Montagna and her long time companion and love, Skip Chestnut. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Evans; her beloved brothers, Joseph & Nicholas Montagna and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic, burial will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date . Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.