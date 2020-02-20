Everitt, Patricia A. ("P"), - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons, her daughters-in-law, her family and her closest friends on February 16, 2020. P was born on July 24, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up and went to school in Fishtown. Upon marrying the love of her life, Walter A Everitt in 1963 she moved to the Fairhill neighborhood, in 1970 to the Greater Northeast and eventually, Bensalem, PA in 1979. In 1998 she retired to Wildwood Crest, NJ and eventually in 2018 to Atlantic City, NJ. P was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and dear friend to many. Her love of God, her spirit, her kindness and compassion were contagious to everyone she met. To know her was to love her. She taught us how to love others, love ourselves and most importantly, love our God by her example. Her life was a masterpiece. We will be lost without you P, yet you will always guide our way. You were a blessing and a treasure to all who were lucky to know you. Your love transcends death and will go on forever. May God bless and keep you our dearest P. Survivors include: Her son Walter J Everitt Jr. and his partner Kathryn Kratowicz, grandchildren: Walter III and Jessica, great grandchildren: Kayleigh, Mathew, Nicholas and Jason. Her son Charles J Everitt and his wife Kellianne, grandchildren, Isabella, Grace and Charlie. Her son Robert W Everitt and his wife Lauren. P was preceded in death by her husband Walter A Everitt (Her Sugar-Bear). Memorial contributions may be given to either: Donate Life, In memory of: Wings for Walt https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=3dcd43 or Surfrider Foundation of South Jersey, In memory of P. https://secured.surfrider.org/memorial?id=7010H000001rcwJ. A Visitation will be held 10-11:00 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 Saturday, February 22, at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Roman Catholic Church, 6415 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Everitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.