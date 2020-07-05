Ewell, Sr., Charles Stewart, - 83, of Galloway, NJ passed away on June 27, 2020 at home. Born in Pleasantville, NJ and graduated St. Peter's grade school in 1952 and graduated Pleasantville High School in 1956. Served three years in the US Army Paratroopers 101st Airborne in Fort Campbell, KY. He was a graduate of the 58th class of NJ State Police in February 1962. He retired at the rank of Sargent First Class on July 1, 1989. He was a resident of Absecon, NJ for 32 years. He was involved with ASAC baseball & basketball as a coach for many years. After retiring from the State Police, he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1995 for 24 years to finally move back to Galloway, NJ until his death. Charles will be remembered for his love of family activities & sports. He loved golfing & Philadelphia sports teams; Eagles, Phillies, Sixers & Flyers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Gleisburg & William H. Ewell, Sr. and his siblings, William H. Ewell, Jr, James Ewell, Marie Ewell McDaniel, Helen Ewell Worner, Elsie Ewell Purcell, Ann Ewell Christenson, Albert Ewell, and Sophie Ewell Heinzer. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marjorie Mathis Ewell; his sons, Charles S. Ewell, Jr. (Arlyne Salcedo), and William H. Ewell, III (Shannon O'Connell Ewell); his daughters, Holly Anne Ewell Beasley (Randy Beasley), and Noelle Alanna Ewell Bruno (Robert V. Bruno); his sister, Veronica Ewell Wagner; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Marie Bruno Redmond (Brandon Redmond), Brittney Alanna Bruno (Jeffrey Kozek), Caitlin Ewell, Erik Ewell, Isabelle Ewell, Julia Beasley, and Kyle Beasley; and many nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time due to COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to www.njftheritagefoundation.org The NJ Former Troopers Heritage Foundation is the charitable affiliate of the Association of Former NJ State Troopers. A 501 ©(3) non-profit organization, the Foundation is dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of retired and deceased NJ Troopers and to the NJ State Police, as well as making benevolent contributions to other public and private charities.
