Ewing, Kathleen M., - 75, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away on November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel, loving mother of Patti (Atul) Shah, Joe (Dawn), Sam (Eileen), Jim (Tracy) and the late Ray (Maura), adoring grandmother of 14. Also survived by her sister Sandy Malloy and many nieces and nephews. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 331 8th St. S., Brigantine, NJ. 08203. Family and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the mass in the church. Those who are not able to attend the mass on Saturday are invited to the committal service 10 am Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA.19064. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, acrescuemission.org/DonateNow. (www.vraimfh.com)

