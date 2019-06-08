Ezzi, Nancy Ann, - 99, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday June 5, 2019. Born and raised in Hammonton, NJ she worked in the Garment Industry for many years and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers of America. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Catherine Scaltrito, husband James Edward Ezzi and her 7 brothers and sisters. Nancy is survived by her two children, Edward J. Ezzi (Kim Poliner) of Southampton, NJ and Arlene Aiello (Frank) of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. Two Brothers, Angelo Scaltrito of Hammonton, NJ and Frank Scaltrito of Palm Beach Garden, FL. Loving grandmother of Cheryl Braccio (Stephen) and Mark Aiello. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Burial Calvary Cemetery Rt. 70 Cherry Hill, NJ. Donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To share condolences, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
