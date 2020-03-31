FABER, Margaret T. , - 80, of Cape May and formerly of Phila., PA passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. Marge is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 27 years, Jim Faber; her brother, Tony (and Judy) Kramer, as well as her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Marie Vartanian. Marge was a good friend to many and, quite simply, if you knew her, you loved her. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret FABER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
-
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 related death
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.