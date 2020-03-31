FABER, Margaret T. , - 80, of Cape May and formerly of Phila., PA passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. Marge is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 27 years, Jim Faber; her brother, Tony (and Judy) Kramer, as well as her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Marie Vartanian. Marge was a good friend to many and, quite simply, if you knew her, you loved her. Funeral services are being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret FABER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries