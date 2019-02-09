Fabrizio, Nicholas J., - 74, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019, at home. Born in Brooklyn, he lived in Galloway Twp. for many years before moving to Mays Landing 3 years ago. Nick operated his own business, Nick's Leisure Products, in Mays Landing. He had also worked in the casinos for several years, lastly working as a slot attendant. He was a huge New York Yankee fan and his idol was Mickey Mantle. He enjoyed collecting numerous pieces of Yankee memorabilia, most of which he still has. He also enjoyed playing baseball and stickball with his cousin and friends, in his youth. His other hobby was working with cars, collecting, rebuilding and reselling some of them. He also enjoyed photography and was a train aficionado. Family was very important to him, as well. His love for his late wife was immense. He also cared for his parents, tending to his mother and father, as needed. He is predeceased by his wife, Nancy Fabrizio, and his parents, Joseph and Mary Fabrizio. He is survived by his cousins, Joseph Orlando, his children, Christopher Orlando, and Michele Monachio; Donna Molino and her children, Louis, Joseph, and Michael Molino; Linda Mascari and Joseph Mascari. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3 PM to 5 PM with a service at 5 PM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum will be on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11 AM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.