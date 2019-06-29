Fairweather, Caroll R. "Stormy", - 80, of Absecon, New Jersey went to his eternal resting place to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 26, 2019. Stormy was born in Bar Harbor, Maine on November 15, 1938. He attended schools in Rockland, Maine and graduated from Rockland High School in 1957. He then attended the University of Maine and graduated from the University of Illinois at Carbondale with his Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Stormy served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and retired in the grade of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) with numerous awards and decorations. He then went on to work as a contractor for several Department of Defense (DoD) companies where he held positions as: Logistics Manager, Supervisor of Technical Writing, Avionics Maintenance, Sheet Metal and Machine Shops, Drafting Department, Purchasing/Subcontracting, and Stockroom/Warehouse Manager. After 22 years as a DoD contractor, Stormy retired from British Aerospace Engineering (BAE) in June 2001 while working at Lakehurst Naval Air Station under contract to the United States Army, Fort Monmouth, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary; sons Joseph and John; daughters-in-law Michele and Helen; three grandsons Joseph, John Ryan, and Danny; two granddaughters Edithrose and Helen; brother John and his wife, Sue, from Portland, Maine; sister, Mary, of Raymond, Maine; nephews John Robert and Josh Fairweather of Portland, Maine; nieces, Annette, Natalie, Burney, and Lori Stevens of Portland, Maine; brother-in-law Bill Corson of Atlantic City, New Jersey; and brother-in-law Thomas Hardiman of Florida. Stormy is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Eleanor Fairweather of Portland, Maine; brother, Charles of Waynesborough, Virginia; brother-in-law, Patrick Hardiman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Rita Hardiman of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Stormy's memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass for Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

